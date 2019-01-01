THE #UMBROCHALLENGE IS NOW OPEN TO UAE RESIDENTS

Open to all age groups, the Umbro Challenge kicked off this month at the Dubai Sports World 2019.

Being the most authentic football brand in the world, with 95 years of football heritage, Umbro aims at sharing the passion for the game with the residents of . For the first time in UAE, Umbro has got the ESA ICON as part of its activation at the Dubai Sports World. The ESA ICON is a portable football training arena, used by elite professionals such as Ronaldo and is one of the most advanced football training aid. The arena incorporates sensing technology to detect ball impact and record successful and unsuccessful strikes.

The challenge runs all summer long at Dubai Sports World. It offers participants to get their hands on three different training modes on the arena. Pass Finder is ESA’s flagship training mode which is designed around traditional passing drills, this mode displays lights randomly around the ICON and requires the performer to hit as many flashing lights as they can within the set time frame. Knockout is a quick-fire training mode wherein all lights flash white around the ICON and the player must hit each of them as quickly as possible. The Vision sequence uses the same light pattern each time it is played, meaning players can accurately compare their score to their heroes.

Visitors are now welcome to match their scores with Ronaldo and other world class players. The top scorer of the Umbro challenge not only gets their name on the scoreboard but players who share their game actions on Instagram and Facebook will get a chance to win exciting goodies from Umbro. Participation is simple. All what you must do is share a photo or video of you playing for the Umbro Challenge and tag @umbro with the hashtags #UmbroUAE and #UmbroChallenge.

Umbro is an authentic football brand and we always aspire to lead the development in the sport. The ESA ICON is a great training tool as it mirrors actual match situations and is very versatile in terms of usage. We are very happy to bring to activation to the UAE to let players improve their passing skills and their game.” Said Tom Grzelak, Brand Manager, Umbro.