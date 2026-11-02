Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor has put an end to the speculation over a possible takeover of Zamalek or an investment in the White Castle's football company, killing off reports of financial offers or negotiations on the matter.

Al Habtoor flatly denied the claims that he wanted to buy the White Club or invest in its football company. What had circulated in parts of the media and across social media, he insisted, bore no relation to the truth.

Writing on his official page on the social media site "Facebook", he said: "I have followed with astonishment what is being circulated once again in some media outlets and social media sites about my intention to buy Egyptian club Zamalek, or to present financial offers to invest in its football company".

He added: "I would like to clarify that this news is entirely untrue, and has no basis in truth, neither closely nor remotely. I have not submitted any offer to buy the club or to invest in it, and I have not entered into any negotiations on this matter, and everything published about financial sums or alleged agreements bears no relation to the truth".

He holds great respect for Zamalek and its fans, Al Habtoor explained, and takes a keen interest in supporting Egyptian sport and its youngsters. But backing sporting activities and investing in clubs are two very different things.

"I am a lover of sport, and I hold all respect and appreciation for the venerable Zamalek club, and for all Egyptian sporting clubs and their fans", he continued. "I am also always keen to support Egyptian youth and encourage their achievements, which I have expressed practically through our initiatives to support sport, including honouring the Egyptian national football team after its honourable performance at the World Cup".

"But supporting sport and youth is one thing, and investing in football clubs and managing them is something else entirely", he went on. "I do not have investments in this field, and I do not claim to possess the necessary expertise to manage and develop sporting clubs, and I have no plans to enter into it".

Al Habtoor then turned to the media with a message, urging reporters to check their facts before publishing anything tied to his name, his projects or his investments, and warning against treating false information as fact.

He signed off: "All my love and appreciation to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and its dear people, and I wish Zamalek and all Egyptian clubs continued progress and success, and Egyptian sport more achievements and brilliance".