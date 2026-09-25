Manchester City could be stripped of nine major titles won between 2009 and 2018, should the proceedings in their case before the Premier League conclude with the trophies being withdrawn as part of the final penalties, after the club was found guilty of 114 out of 115 financial charges, according to The Athletic.

The charges relate to alleged breaches over nine seasons, including the provision of inaccurate financial information, rules on player and coaching staff wages, and the competition's financial regulations.

City deny the accusations and are expected to appeal. The nature of any penalty has yet to be determined.

Should that penalty include the withdrawal of titles, the affected trophies would be three Premier League crowns in 2012, 2014 and 2018, the 2011 FA Cup, three League Cup titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018, plus the FA Community Shields of 2012 and 2018.

In the league, Manchester United would be the most prominent beneficiary of the 2012 title being recalculated, having finished the season second on goal difference behind City. The 2018 crown could also pass to United after José Mourinho's side finished runners-up behind Pep Guardiola's team.

Mourinho touched on the possibility sarcastically before United's clash with Fenerbahçe in October 2024, when he referred to City being hit with a points deduction that could hand him the league title and the associated bonus, believed to be worth around 4 million pounds sterling.

The 2014 title could pass to Liverpool, who finished second behind Manuel Pellegrini's side. That would hand Steven Gerrard the league title he never managed to win during his career with the club, with retrospective effect.

In the FA Cup, the 2011 edition could go to Stoke City, who lost the final to City by a single unanswered goal. The three League Cup titles could pass to Sunderland, Liverpool and Arsenal, the clubs beaten by City in the finals of 2014, 2016 and 2018 respectively.

City claimed both the 2012 and 2018 FA Community Shields against Chelsea. Withdraw those trophies, and the door opens for the London side to inherit both.

No final penalty has been announced. Several scenarios are in circulation, among them a points deduction, relegation and the withdrawal of titles.

The case dates back to the leaking of financial documents in 2018. The Premier League then brought 115 charges against City in February 2023 and referred the file to an independent commission to consider it.