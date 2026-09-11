On 25 August 2026, news broke that former Bayern Munich professionals Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels, Yann Sommer and Lucas Hernandez, together with the investment group LEAD/ADvantage, had acquired 90 per cent of the shares in Portuguese top-flight club Estrela Amadora for around €40 million.

Those high-profile names slightly overshadowed the real protagonist in the deal. Estrela Amadora's new club president and CEO is Munich-born 35-year-old Johannes Mösmang, who developed over the past ten years into one of Bayern Munich's most important behind-the-scenes figures. His departure in the summer left as big a gap in the team behind the team as that of former team manager and head of strategy Kathleen Krüger, who is now chief executive at Hamburger SV.

Many football fans will probably recognise Mösmang's youthful face. Whenever Bayern signed a new player in recent years and showed him his new home and workplace, Mösmang would inevitably appear in the picture at some point as well.

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What did Johannes Mösmang do at Bayern Munich?

For a long time he worked as integration officer, later as head player liaison officer, and in the end he also worked in scouting. His many duties included picking up new signings from the airport, showing them everything, helping them with official appointments, translating when needed and simply being there for them. With some later signings, Mösmang is said to have already been in contact via Instagram before Bayern's decision-makers had officially enquired about them. The player liaison officer as door opener. Mösmang must be imagined as a good listener and a gifted player whisperer who understood very well how modern football works.

Now the former "girl for everything" at Bayern (Mösmang on Mösmang) is chief executive of a top-flight club in Portugal and is also negotiating player transfers with his former bosses. At the end of July, Lovro Zvoranek, who had been loaned out by Bayern Munich to Sturm Graz and Grasshoppers Zurich in recent seasons, moved to Amadora for a fee of €1.5 million. Mösmang and the investor group were not yet officially in charge in the Lisbon suburb at that point, as the takeover had not yet been completed, but they are said to have been involved in at least an advisory role since the beginning of July. The Germans are also said to have already been involved in the sale of centre-back Otavio to Eintracht Frankfurt for a €5 million fee.

What does Johannes Mösmang have to do with Bayern legend Claudio Pizarro?

At his presentation in Amadora at the end of August, Mösmang hinted that the exchange with the Munich club could remain close. The exchange with Bayern would continue, "as has already happened with the arrival of Lovro Zvonarek", Mösmang said.

Portuguese journalists noted with satisfaction that he said it in good Portuguese. Mösmang speaks five languages fluently. Alongside his native languages German and Spanish, he also speaks English, Portuguese and French, plus a little Italian. He has a German father and a Peruvian mother, and he also spent three years living in Sao Paulo in Brazil in his youth and played football there. In the youth team of FC Sao Paulo, Mösmang played in central midfield and at right-back, among others alongside former Tottenham star Lucas Moura. He did not make it as a professional, but football still became his profession.

After returning to Germany and successfully completing his Abitur, Mösmang studied law in Heidelberg while also playing for, among others, Hansi Flick's hometown club FC Bammental. He got to Bayern via an internship arranged for him at the time by probably Munich's most famous Peruvian: Claudio Pizarro, a long-time and close friend of the Mösmang family.

The investors in Estrela Amadora once played in a Kickbase league

One of Mösmang's first tasks at Bayern Munich was helping Renato Sanches settle into life in Munich. Mösmang translated for Sanches, helped him with official appointments, played PlayStation with him and so on. Sanches, who was born in Amadora, ultimately could not establish himself at Bayern even in two attempts, and the midfielder once regarded as a super talent and future Ballon d'Or candidate is now 29 years old and, after many twists and turns, has been without a club since this summer.

Mösmang quickly climbed the ladder at the record champions. The prominent quartet who have now taken over Estrela Amadora are, of course, united by the fact they all know each other from Bayern Munich. Above all, though, they are all close to Mösmang. Various photos of Mösmang with Müller, Hummels and Hernandez can be found on social networks. At least since the pandemic, they have also all been playing together in a shared Kickbase league. In a podcast from 2021, Mösmang tells the creators of the fantasy football app about his career path and the Kickbase enthusiasm shared by him, Hummels, Müller and co. Now the Kickbase pals are taking it a step further, from fantasy football into real management.

Why is Liga Portugal so interesting for investors?

Portugal is an obvious choice. Liga Portugal, naturally above all thanks to the strongest clubs Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto, is not all that far off Europe's top five leagues. The sporting level is comparable with the Belgian and Dutch leagues and definitely better than that of the Austrian Bundesliga. In UEFA's five-year ranking, the league currently sits sixth behind Ligue 1.

There is also a business model that is especially lucrative for investors, with Portuguese clubs having always seen themselves as training and selling clubs. The structures for scouting and player development are at a high level, and there is also a certain negotiating skill among the Portuguese actors. "The ten most successful clubs outside Benfica, Porto and Sporting have generated a combined positive transfer balance of more than €700 million over ten years. That is no hidden gem, that is the country's business model," said Felix Krüger, once Max Eberl's right-hand man as sports coordinator at RB Leipzig and now president of Portuguese fourth-tier club Sintrense, recently to the Münchner Merkur.

Mösmang also explained the advantages of the Portuguese league. There are "no restrictions on signing non-EU foreigners. That means: I can sign players from any part of the world". That is probably the plan. Amadora is to become a springboard for talents from countries lagging behind in football development. This summer, however, players first arrived from Serbia (new captain Stefan Lekovic, 22, from Red Star Belgrade), Spain (Joan Jordan, 32, from Sevilla), France (Lucas Mincarelli, 22, from Montpellier) or Germany (alongside the already mentioned Zvoranek, Stuttgart loanee Jeremy Arvealo and South Korean Si-Woo Yang from Fortuna Düsseldorf II).

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Who is behind the investment fund with which Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and co bought Estrela Amadora?

Four league matches into the season, the start has been satisfactory. Estrela are unbeaten and sit ninth with six points. The German investors have also drawn a bit more interest from spectators: an average of 4,691 fans have attended the two home matches so far, whereas last season the average was 3,353. Compared with Germany that naturally sounds almost quaint. At Bayern, more spectators are sometimes interested in public training sessions, especially as the Estadio Jose Gomes has only 9,288 seats. In Portugal, though, just under 5,000 spectators are already enough for ninth place in the attendance figures. Mösmang sees far greater potential. At the presentation, he announced investment in infrastructure, including the stadium and training ground, but also areas such as scouting, youth academy, data and AI.

Another interesting point is where else the German investment fund LEAD and its sports arm ADvantage, which completed the takeover, have put their money. Amadora is the first football club in the portfolio. Until now, the focus had mainly been on sports tech companies. The backers behind LEAD, incidentally, come from the orbit of the Dassler family, the founding family of Adidas.

That is one more reason not to underestimate the project. Of course, the club are unlikely to catch Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto, the big three of Portuguese football, on the pitch. The places behind them are not set in stone, though. With five Portuguese clubs currently able to play in Europe, there is definitely room for an investor-backed club with ambition.

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What are Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels supposed to do at Estrela Amadora?

Como 1907 have shown in recent years how quickly a strategically smartly run underdog can rise. When the club was taken over in 2019 with money from Indonesia by a British fund, they were still playing in the fourth division. After three promotions and the arrivals of former professionals Cesc Fabregas, now also Como coach and pursued by half of Europe, and Thierry Henry, Como have now celebrated their Champions League debut against RB Leipzig.

Compared with Como, that looks like an investor club of the old school. Hollywood celebrities have certainly not yet shown up at the energy-drink football club and RB are hardly regarded as a tourist attraction either. And while RB Leipzig were founded primarily to promote a product, Como 1907 want to create a brand of their own and sell it. So far, with considerable success. And of course at RB it is not former football world stars who are in charge either, let alone hold shares in the club.

At Amadora too, Müller, Hummels, Sommer and Hernandez are to be involved in the operational business.

"We want expertise in all areas. Yann is responsible for the goalkeepers, Mats for the defence and Thomas for the attack. They primarily help with evaluating the players and potential new signings," Mösmang told Bayerischen Rundfunk. The investors are to say "whether they are for or against a signing. Of course, they also help in terms of network and public image. They are also involved in talks with players. For them, it is a first level at which they can really test themselves in management."

Hummels confirms that. The investment is an important step "to find out for myself which is the right job in football for me in future", he told Spiegel.

Among the fans too, Como rather than Leipzig seems to be the model. "I will not convince any Portuguese person who supports Sporting, Benfica or Porto. But I believe I can convince many people outside Portugal to become Estrela fans," Mösmang says.

Have Estrela Amadora ever won a title?

Becoming the fans' second-favourite club is something several clubs have recently been striving for. Because that is how it is: the public love rise stories, and that is not only the case since social media came along, but the mechanisms of social networks have certainly strengthened this phenomenon. If a previously rather unknown club from Portugal were suddenly to cause a sensation, so the hope goes, completely new possibilities would suddenly open up. It is the Bodö/Glimt phenomenon.

As with Bayern's first Champions League opponent this season, it is not all that long since Amadora had financial problems. In 2010, the team were even completely withdrawn from competition, and after a merger with a third-division club in 2020, the club received its old name again. The club have therefore not yet won an official title. And even the predecessor club with the same name has in its honours list only one Portuguese cup win in 1989/990. Plenty of room for improvement.