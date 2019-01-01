The story behind Selangor's signing of Brendan Gan

Brendan Gan has finally announced that he is joining Selangor. But how did it come about? A source revealed the behind-the-scenes story to Goal.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

After weeks of rumours and fans' frenetic interest, Brendan Gan has finally confirmed that he will play for in 2020.

My 2020 vision is extremely clear 🤓



Im about to write my next exciting chapter as a Red Giant 🔥 @faselangormy



I will bring passion, energy, positivity and 100% effort everyday



Head over to @faSelangormy to see the announcement video 🎥👌🏽🎬#ithasBGAN pic.twitter.com/tbXB09ReLN — Brendan Gan (@brendan_gan) December 1, 2019

The Australian-born midfielder joined the Red Giants from , where he had spent the last two seasons and won the 2018 .

According to Goal's source, the club first met Brendan and tabled their offer following the September 29 second leg quarter-final Malaysia Cup encounter between the two clubs in Shah Alam, which was won 3-1 by Selangor (3-2 on aggregate).

"After the match, he was persuaded to visit the Selangor Training Centre by a number of Selangor officials. They then explained their plans for the club as well as Brendan's role going forward.

"They are fans of Brendan and his professionalism, and revealed to him that they want the youth players to have a hardworking and diligent senior player to look up to," related the source.

However, Brendan did not sign the offer right away, according to the source, as he wanted to give Perak, the club that had taken a chance on him by signing him following his recovery from a second ACL injury, the opportunity to offer him a contract extension.

But ultimately, nothing materialised between the Bos Gaurus and Brendan, and the Red Giants rushed to complete the signing two weeks later.

"He was driving from Ipoh to the International Airport to catch a 9.00 am flight back home to for a short break, and stopped mid-way by Shah Alam at five in the morning to sign the contract."

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!