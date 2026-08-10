Barcelona winger Roney Bardghji is awaiting the results of medical tests to determine the exact nature of his injury, with fears growing that the Sweden international could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Bardghji picked up the injury in Monday's training session, and the early signs are anything but encouraging.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the 20-year-old suffered a serious knee problem, and it appears he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

For now, the Catalan club are keeping the details of Roney's setback under wraps, citing confidentiality. What's certain is that he has picked up a physical problem and is waiting on the results of further tests.

The newspaper added that the young Swede had already torn his anterior cruciate ligament in the same right knee during his time at former club Copenhagen, before his move to Barcelona.

Should the injury be confirmed, it would end his season and complicate any move to find him a new club in the transfer market.

Roney did not travel to Udine for the three-way friendly tournament held last Saturday. He had been waiting on a possible exit, either on loan or in a transfer with a buy-back option.