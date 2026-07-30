Real Madrid have suffered a fresh legal blow in their ongoing dispute with the Spanish league, after the Madrid Court of First Instance rejected their lawsuit seeking to annul the agreement on the distribution of television broadcast revenues.

LaLiga announced on Thursday that the Civil Chamber of Court of First Instance No. 26 in Madrid had fully rejected the Royal Club's bid to annul the deal struck in August 2023 over how audiovisual production revenues tied to the social impact component are shared out.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the court sided with the league. The agreement does not conflict with the legal system, the judges concluded, because it was approved within the powers expressly granted under Article 5.4 of Royal Decree-Law No. 5/2015. It had already won prior approval from the body overseeing the management of broadcasting rights, then from the league's board of directors by the required legal majority of two-thirds of the votes.

LaLiga explained in its statement that the system keeps the audience assessment criterion for part of the allocations, and links the other part to how far each club voluntarily cooperates in measures aimed at improving the audiovisual product, while still taking viewing figures into account.

The statement noted that the ruling confirms Royal Decree-Law No. 5/2015 grants the administrative bodies of each category the power to adopt distribution criteria. The legislator did not restrict the concept of "generating resources through the marketing of television broadcasting" and did not require that the criterion be limited to viewing figures alone.

According to the statement, the court also stressed that the system approved by the league rests on incentives and voluntary participation. It therefore strips the clubs neither of ownership nor of the ability to exploit the audiovisual rights that fall outside the scope of mandatory transmission.

The court rejected the claim of abuse of rights too. The agreement was adopted by the competent bodies with sufficient justification regarding its purpose and mechanism of operation, the judges found, and Real Madrid failed to provide technical evidence proving the specific financial loss claimed in their lawsuit.

This ruling comes after the club had turned to the civil courts following the rejection of their criminal lawsuit in the same case. LaLiga confirmed that the Court of First Instance ruling is not final, and may be appealed within twenty working days from the date of notification.