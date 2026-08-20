The Spanish Football Federation has settled the debate over the future of its World Cup-winning coach, announcing the start of negotiations to hand Luis de la Fuente a lengthy new deal.

Federation president Rafael Louzán confirmed to RNE radio that he is already working to extend the coach's contract, currently set to expire in 2028, to run "beyond 2030".

Louzán said: "We are already working on extending Luis de la Fuente's contract, which currently expires in 2028, to beyond 2030 or around that year. I believe Luis deserves it, and when I took office we had to renew his contract quickly because he led us to this success with his entire team, and now he must be part of the long-term project."

Simplicity and a fierce work ethic define the most decorated coach in the history of Spanish football across every category, and Louzán made that clear. "Luis de la Fuente's simplicity and his high work ethic are what led us to this success, alongside an unforgettable group of players in this squad that represents Spain," he said.

The 2030 final must be in Spain

Louzán also had a decisive message on the 2030 World Cup final, which Spain, Portugal and Morocco will jointly host. Staging it anywhere but Spain, he insisted, would make no sense.

"It would make no sense for any country other than Spain to host this great World Cup final," the Federation president said. "Spain has every intention, as it should, because it was a pioneer from the outset alongside Portugal, and we hold 55% of the weight of this World Cup."

Buoyed by Spain's triumphs in both the men's and women's World Cups, he went further. "You know what Spain means in the world, and any outcome other than a Spain win in the final would be incomprehensible."

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