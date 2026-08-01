The solution lies within the club: how can Al-Nassr save its money to address the midfield crisis?

Al-Nassr have entered the race for a new midfielder after Marcelo Brozovic's spell with the Saudi side came to an end. But the financial crisis engulfing the club has left the management unable to chase major deals so far, and attention is turning to a solution that may already exist within the walls of "Al-Alami".

Over recent weeks, Al-Nassr have been linked with a string of European midfielders. Reports of financial restrictions, accumulated debts and the difficulty of raising the necessary liquidity have complicated every external option.

A talent awaiting his chance

At home, Al-Nassr hold a card that could save them millions of riyals: young Iraqi midfielder Haidar Abdul-Karim. The club rate him highly and regard him as one of their most prominent talents, capable of making an impact if given the chance.

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Despite his youth, the player boasts distinctive technical qualities, whether winning the ball, building attacks or playing under pressure. Those are the very traits any coach would want to replace a player of Brozovic's calibre.

Abdul-Karim joined Al-Nassr last season but never got a real opportunity with the first team, with most of his appearances coming for the youth side.

Financial saving and a technical gain

Turning to Haidar Abdul-Karim would be more than a temporary fix. It could save Al-Nassr a huge budget that might otherwise go on a new foreign signing, while handing one of the club's brightest prospects a chance to prove himself at the highest level.

Should the player establish himself, the management would gain far greater freedom to channel resources towards other positions in need of strengthening, rather than draining them on a deal that may prove unnecessary if the youngster shows his worth.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the coaching staff. They must weigh the hunt for a new world-class name against backing one of the club's own, a move that could become one of Al-Nassr's most successful gambles if Haidar Abdul-Karim seizes it.