Atlético Madrid have made an exciting promise to their Argentine star Julián Álvarez, one that could open the door for his departure next summer.

Álvarez's contract runs until the summer of 2030, and the club flatly refused to let him join Barcelona during the last summer transfer window.

The striker made clear he wanted to leave. That sparked anger within Atlético, who rejected Barcelona's offer and opened the door to a move to Arsenal, only for the player to turn it down.

According to Spanish journalist Pipe Estrada, speaking on "El Chiringuito", chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín promised the Argentine he would lower the release clause in his contract if he passes the twenty-goal barrier this season.

That clause currently stands at 500 million euros, a figure almost impossible for any club to meet. Lowering it would change everything.

Estrada said: "Miguel Ángel Gil Marín promised Julián that he would lower the value of the release clause in his contract if he reaches 20 goals."

Fellow journalists Jota Jordi and José Álvarez, on the same programme, stopped short of confirming the condition outright. Even so, they suggested Atlético's stance on selling their striker in future has shifted.

This softening follows tense weeks between Álvarez and his club since the window slammed shut.

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Reports suggest the Argentine went through a difficult spell before things gradually calmed. His commitment in training and his standout display against Liverpool at Anfield have won plenty of praise within the club.

Gil Marín even phoned the player personally after the match to congratulate him on his brilliant level and his high morale despite the defeat.

For now, Álvarez remains central to Diego Simeone's project, and he is expected to keep his leading role this season.