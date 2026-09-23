Real Madrid return from the international break with two consecutive home matches at the Santiago Bernabeu, and coach Jose Mourinho wants to reach the Clasico against Barcelona without dropping any further points.

Real host Villarreal and Sevilla in La Liga once the international break ends, before travelling to the Camp Nou for the Clasico on 25 October.

Fourth in La Liga on 15 points, Real trail leaders Barcelona by six. The Catalans have taken maximum points from the first seven rounds.

The Santiago Bernabeu was an impregnable fortress for much of last season. Real won 84% of their home league matches, 16 out of 19.

This campaign is still young, but Mourinho's men have already laid the foundations to turn the Bernabeu back into a points machine, racking up three straight wins: 4-1 over Real Sociedad, 4-0 over Malaga and 4-1 over Rayo Vallecano.

Spells of brilliant football have caught the eye, yet Real's biggest strength lies not in their style but in their scoring. They have hit 12 goals at home against just six away, a gap highlighted by "AS".

At the other end, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois thrives at home, conceding only two goals. That number triples to six on the road, and one of the main reasons is the volume of shots the opposition get away.

Total shots on goal are almost identical: 42 at home (14 per match) and 47 away (11.7 per match). The difference lies in shots on target. Opponents manage 11 at the Bernabeu (3.7 per match) but 20 on the road (5 per match), which explains why Real concede far more away from home.

Look at total shots per match and the gap narrows (21 at home against 17.2 away). What jumps out is their effectiveness. At the Bernabeu, Real average 10 shots on target per game, a figure that drops to 5.7 away.

That is exactly what Mourinho wants to exploit in the next two matches against Villarreal and Sevilla. His aim is to reach the Clasico with a perfect home record and take on Barcelona, who host Getafe before travelling to the La Cartuja stadium against Real Betis, the very ground where Real dropped three of the six points separating them from their rivals.

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