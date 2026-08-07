Bruno Guimaraes' move to Arsenal is on hold. The Gunners have agreed a 75 million pound deal with Newcastle United for the Brazilian, but administrative paperwork is holding up the official announcement.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", bureaucracy lies behind the delay, specifically the job of finalising the documents. The player has already begun training under Mikel Arteta, with the announcement and his unveiling as an Arsenal player waiting on those administrative details.

The Premier League champions struck a final agreement with Newcastle on Wednesday to sign Guimaraes for 75 million pounds, the full sum payable over 24 months with no add-ons or variables.

The paper revealed that the move hit a snag on Friday evening over the administrative procedures. Arsenal hope to tie up these details shortly ahead of the official announcement.

Guimaraes took part in his first pre-season training session with Arteta's squad earlier on Friday, according to the report.

Before that, the player had arrived at Newcastle's pre-season training camp in Spain to ask new manager Matias Jaissle for permission to leave. Once he got the green light, he travelled to London for a medical ahead of joining Arsenal.

Arsenal had initially tabled a 75 million pound offer, only for Newcastle to reject it because the deal was structured around add-ons and variables. The London club then agreed to pay the full amount up front, and that persuaded Newcastle to part with their influential captain.

Olympique Lyon will pocket between 7 and 8 million pounds, in line with the sell-on clause the French club inserted when Guimaraes joined Newcastle in January 2022 for 40 million pounds.

Across four and a half seasons on Tyneside, the midfielder played 195 matches, scoring 31 goals and providing 32 assists.

Guimaraes was one of the key figures in the side that ended Newcastle's 70-year wait for a trophy, leading them to the English Football League Cup title last season.

His exit adds another chapter to a turbulent window for Newcastle. They have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and lost manager Eddie Howe.

Incoming deals have stalled too. Both Johan Manzambi and Victor Munoz opted for Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively.