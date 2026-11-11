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The bandage worn by Barcelona star Raphinha in recent matches was not merely a passing precautionary measure, but rather concealed the details of a medical decision he had taken, driven by his desire to answer the call of the Brazil national team, even though the Catalan club had preferred to postpone it until the current international break, in order to avoid exposing their player to any additional strain during the season.

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Spanish newspaper "Marca", citing Brazilian reports, revealed that Raphinha underwent the removal of a sebaceous cyst from his ear on 26 October, following the Clasico against Real Madrid. That explains the protective bandage wrapped around his head in recent matches. The player had taken a blow to the head at the start of the same month, injuring his left ear, before the affected area swelled and caused him severe pain.

"Globo Esporte" explained that managing the injury mid-season was no simple task. Painkillers alone could not do the job, which left two options on the table: repeatedly draining the accumulated fluids or going under the knife. Raphinha chose surgery, and he wanted it done quickly so he would not have to miss Brazil's upcoming friendlies.

Barcelona would have preferred the player to use the current international break for the operation, a tidy chance to recover away from the pressure of matches. Raphinha, though, refused to give up his place with the national team. He missed some training sessions while the wound healed, then returned in good time to feature for his side, wearing a bandage to protect the surgical site.

None of it dulled his attacking edge. Back in action, Raphinha scored twice in Barcelona's 6-1 win over Alaves, then netted two more against Aston Villa in the Champions League, all while still sporting the protective bandage. Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil's head coach, and his assistant staff appreciate the decision to bring the surgery forward, reckoning it spared them his absence for the last friendlies of 2026, against Japan and Singapore.

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His choice to link up with Brazil, however, sparked anger in the Catalan media, with fears mounting that he could pick up a fresh injury during the break. Some voices turned on the player, one commentator branding his departure a "robbery" and demanding he be stripped of the captain's armband, while journalist David Sanchez questioned the point of calling him up for a third time given his physical condition and the risks it carried.

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The sheer distance deepens Barcelona's fears. Raphinha faces a round trip of roughly 22,000 kilometres with his national team, and the club worry he could come back injured all over again after his recent physical problems. Barcelona's management have contacted the Brazilian Football Confederation to coordinate over how many minutes the winger plays and to limit the fatigue piling up from matches and travel.

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Rodrigo Caetano, the national teams' coordinator at the Brazilian Confederation, confirmed that the technical staff are monitoring the players' physical condition in cooperation with their clubs. "We have reports from the clubs, and we covered the entire training period," he said. "We see that Ancelotti and his technical staff are already monitoring all the players' playing minutes, and the strain and fatigue they are exposed to. He only pointed out the need for this to continue in order to maintain the best possible physical condition. For us, what matters is what we know about the player and our trust in him, and his level of commitment to the national team is extremely high." The words were aimed at reassuring Barcelona over how their winger's minutes will be handled in the upcoming fixtures.

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Raphinha is expected to keep the Brazil captain's armband for the two friendlies in the absence of Marquinhos, though the technical staff are weighing up some changes to the leadership group and a rotation system.

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