Barcelona officially announced on Thursday the signing of Germany's Karim Adeyemi, arriving from Borussia Dortmund, to bolster the Catalan side in the coming phase.

The club confirmed via its official website that they had struck an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the forward, who has signed a contract with the Catalan club until 2031.

Adeyemi becomes Barcelona's second signing of the current summer window, following England winger Anthony Gordon's arrival from Newcastle.

His move reunites him with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, the man who handed him his Germany debut while in charge of the Mannschaft.

Born in Munich on 18 January 2002 to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, Adeyemi brings an exciting and versatile attacking style to the club.

Throughout his career, he has shown he can play on the wings or through the centre of the attack, combining exceptional pace with a strong left foot, according to Barcelona's official website.

Those qualities make him another valuable option for Flick, who knows him well. The Barca coach gave Adeyemi his Germany debut back when the forward was playing for Red Bull Salzburg, his first professional club.

That was almost five years ago. Now the pair are reunited in completely different circumstances, with Adeyemi arriving off the back of four seasons at Borussia Dortmund, where he shone in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.







