La Liga have confirmed the fixtures for the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the championship.

The league's official account on "X" revealed that the fifth round runs from Friday 11 September to Monday 14 September.

Barcelona travel to Levante on Sunday 13 September, kicking off at 4:15pm Spanish time, a quarter past five Cairo and Mecca time.

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Real Madrid will once again play before Barcelona, handing Mourinho's side the chance to pile pressure on their rivals for top spot. They face Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu on Saturday the 12th at 10pm Mecca and Cairo time.

Atletico Madrid close out Sunday's action at 9pm with a trip to the Anoeta stadium to face Real Sociedad. Whether Julian will be available remains to be seen.

Round six pits Real Madrid against Elche on Tuesday 15 September at 10:30pm Egypt and Saudi Arabia time, at the "Manuel Martinez Valero" stadium.

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Barcelona host Racing Santander the following day at 10:30pm Egypt and Saudi Arabia time at the "Spotify Camp Nou", with Atletico Madrid taking on Osasuna earlier the same day.









Round seven serves up the Madrid derby. Real Madrid meet Atletico on 20 September at a quarter past five in the evening Mecca and Cairo time, at the Metropolitano stadium.

Sevilla welcome Barcelona on 19 September at 10 o'clock Mecca and Cairo time.