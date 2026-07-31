Al-Ittihad are continuing to offload players as the Saudi club look to reset the squad, trim the wage bill and sort out other matters before the new season kicks off.

Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté have already gone, along with Hamed Al-Shanqiti and Brazilian Fabinho.

Now it's Albanian full-back Mario Mitaj's turn. He has settled his future during the current summer window after agreeing a move to Italy's Genoa, sending him back to European football once more.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Genoa got the deal over the line, seeing off a number of Portuguese clubs who had chased the player in recent weeks.

Sky Sport Italia added that Mitaj will join on a season-long loan, with a clause handing Genoa the option to sign him permanently once the spell ends.

The switch brings the curtain down on his time with the Dean. He fancied a fresh challenge in Serie A, chasing more game time and the chance to rediscover his best form.

Mitaj is expected to link up with Genoa in training over the coming days, ready to begin his official adventure with the club, while Al-Ittihad press on with rebuilding their squad for the season ahead.