Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor sent shockwaves through Turkish football, and the aftershocks haven't stopped at the shores of the Black Sea. The historic deal that set the Turkish league alight has forced Istanbul's giants into action, with Fenerbahce leading the charge. Their target? Real Madrid's Brazilian jewel, Endrick.

Just hours after Trabzonspor sealed the signing of the "Egyptian King", a new transfer war began to take shape. Fenerbahce want the spotlight of their own, and they see the 20-year-old striker as the answer to the media buzz their rivals have created.

Three-way race for the Brazilian talent

Press reports have the yellow and navy club entering negotiations to fight it out with Italy's Fiorentina and Roma for Endrick, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been in doubt since Jose Mourinho returned to the technical director's seat.

Talk of an exit this summer keeps growing, whether on loan or a permanent move, before the current window slams shut.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reported on his account on the "X" platform that the player has told the Madrid board he wants to leave permanently in search of more playing minutes.

The Premier League a priority: talks in their early stages

Doruk Tsiger, the "TRT Spor" correspondent who specialises in Fenerbahce news, tells a different story. The Turkish club's moves have not yet reached the level of serious negotiations.

So far, he explained, Fenerbahce's board have only made an official enquiry to Endrick's agents to learn his financial terms and contract conditions.

According to Tsiger, Real Madrid are putting no obstacles in the way of the player's departure. The biggest hurdle is Endrick himself. He wants the English Premier League above all else at this stage.

The talks may still be in their early stages, but Fenerbahce's mere entry into the race confirms one thing: the Salah deal has changed the rules of the game in Turkey. It has lit the fuse on a frenzied scramble between the big clubs to snap up the game's most prominent global talents.