A juggernaut built to dominate the league, after last season's disappointment in the play-offs against Catanzaro. Palermo, now led by Pippo Inzaghi, have flown out of the blocks with three wins from their first three Serie B matches against Juve Stabia, Arezzo and Sampdoria, scoring seven and conceding three, while also booking their place in the Coppa Italia.





What a transfer window! - The aim has never been a secret: leave the rest behind and finally take the City Football Group club into Serie A after so many years away. That's why no expense has been spared in the transfer market. The latest arrival, midfielder Luca Mazzitelli, joined yesterday after a summer that had already brought in former Juve man Mattia Perin in goal, standout Brazilians Hernani and Strefezza in midfield, and Gabrielloni and Vavassori in attack.





In a league of their own - Right now, the record stands at five wins from five matches, including a statement result against Lecce in the cup, beaten 2-0 at the Barbera. This side looks a cut above, but Inzaghi will need to manage that weight of expectation: "I do not leave things half-finished. Today I would not even go to Real Madrid. Palermo are extraordinary in every respect. From day one, the people have given me unconditional trust. I owe these people a great debt of gratitude. This year they have done things that send shivers down your spine and I will do everything I can to take them where they deserve to be." A promise is a promise.







