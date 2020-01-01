The rise and fall of Warriors FC – How it all went wrong for the nine-time champions

From dominating the Singaporean game to being forced to sit out the 2020 season, it's all gone downhill for the Warriors this decade

As Hafiz Rahim thumped a header past Albirex keeper Kenjiro Ogino to the sound of jubilant cries from the stands at Choa Chu Kang Stadium, it felt like a giant of the local game had finally awoken from its five-year slumber. It was a goal that proved the clincher in a tightly-contested match with the Japanese side, and ultimately the one that saw the Warriors finish three points clear of second-placed Brunei .

Having won four consecutive league titles between 2006 and 2010, the relief around the ground was palpable as the iconic S.League trophy was once again held aloft in Choa Chu Kang. A return to the AFC - a competition they played in twice before - beckoned, and with an exciting group of players featuring Argentine hotshot Nicolas Velez and tricky winger Miroslav Pejic, it looked as if trophies and glory were on their way back to the Warriors Arena.

Five years and a month to the day the club celebrated their record ninth league title, however, Warriors Football Club was ordered by the FAS to sit out the upcoming 2020 season, with severe financial irregularities cited as justification for the decision.

More teams

It was a verdict which shook the local football community to its foundations.

“We have rejected their decision, and have asked for an urgent meeting, while we also seek legal counsel on the matter,” said club chairman Philip Lam in a statement. “We do hope to hear from the FAS soonest over this decision to have the sit out the 2020 season.”

Unfortunately for Lam, he was fighting a losing battle.

With the Singapore Armed Forces having ceded control of the club in 2017, poor financial decision making and incompetent management in the years that followed eventually ran the club into the ground.

It was reported in the press as early as 2018 that Warriors had defaulted in paying the salaries of its staff and players, a claim acknowledged by a club representative. This was news that took many by surprise, but in hindsight appears to have been the first sign of what was to come for the record champions.

Just a year later, the club lurched further towards the abyss as they were formally charged in court with 107 counts of failing to pay more than S$350,000 in salaries to about 30 of its employees. As the management struggled to keep the club afloat, they failed to meet payment deadlines on CPF contributions, GST and general taxations. By the end of 2019, the Warriors had amassed a sizeable debt of over S$800,000.

“Our expected revenue for the year was not met, which is why we ran into a cash flow issue,” club chairman Lam eventually conceded. “We have tried to move to a better location for our gaming room, which is where the main source of our revenue comes from, but we have faced one obstacle after another in trying to secure a better location."

When Warriors belatedly submitted their Audited Financial Report for the years 2017 and 2018, it was revealed that auditors had discovered a net capital deficit of over S$1.1 million as at the end of 2018.

The news was followed by a statement released by the FAS dated 9 January 2020 in which the governing body noted “a pressing need for WRFC to improve the management of its finances and corporate governance, and that the club’s management was unable to rectify the long-standing financial problems.”

A directive was issued to the club to remove its long-standing General Manager, Paul Poh, amid hopes that another officer would prove capable of resolving the club’s mounting troubles.

This demand was refused by Warriors Football Club.

Article continues below

With no proper plans on how to erase their crippling debt, find sustainable revenue streams or put together a squad capable of competing in the upcoming SPL season, the Warriors were officially removed from the League on January 9, 2020.

It was a disappointing, albeit predictable, demise for such a historic club, and one that had reached its first Final since 2012 the previous season.

With the shutters at Choa Chu Kang Stadium coming down for the final time in what looks to be a long while, the club will now have to focus on consolidating its resources and developing a sustainable future. As evidenced by Tanjong Pagar United, they’re far from dead and buried, but it could be a while before we see the familiar dark blue kits grace the pitches of Singapore once again.