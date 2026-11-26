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The term "Bayern Hollywood", coined at the end of the last century, is back in circulation to describe the turmoil engulfing the Bavarian club. Reality has overtaken fiction, with two off-field crises involving Jamal Musiala and Manuel Neuer.

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According to Sport, Bayern Munich are going through a rough patch, even though things looked to be settling down once coach Vincent Kompany returned. He had spent several days in hospital after a sudden collapse.

Kompany hadn't expected to come back to a club in even more turmoil than the one he left when he went on sick leave.

Reality has overtaken fiction, and the phrase fits perfectly: "Bayern Hollywood" is back in circulation in Germany. The term was coined at the end of the last century to describe a Bayern Munich side whose off-field news and events completely overshadowed anything happening on the pitch.

That's exactly what's happening now. The Musiala affair was followed by the Neuer affair, and then the German midfielder's crisis flared up again. Meanwhile, the dressing room has turned against the board, with Joshua Kimmich leading the opposition as the players' spokesman.

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Chapter one: the Jamal Musiala affair

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It all began when Jamal Musiala, one of Bayern Munich's brightest talents for now and the future, suddenly collapsed during a match.

Medical tests revealed that the German attacking midfielder suffers from a neurological disorder that causes episodes of loss of consciousness and attention. The disorder may be either the cause or the result of a car accident he was involved in weeks earlier. Speculation about his condition hasn't stopped since.

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Then the affair heated up. Several prominent figures and officials at Bayern Munich made public comments that put the player in the eye of the storm. He had renewed his contract in 2025 to become the squad's highest earner, before Harry Kane later overtook him.

Uli Hoeness, the club's honorary president, spoke first and raised doubts by saying: "We have a dilemma with him: he is still being paid, but what he can offer now no longer matches what his contract stipulates."

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Uli Hoeness and Rummenigge attacked Musiala over the neurological disorder affecting his form, given that he is the team's second-highest earner. The international players' union FIFPRO stepped in to defend him.

Within hours, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a former Bayern player and one of the club's officials, backed those comments, saying: "What Uli and Jan-Christian said is correct. Musiala has a health problem, and everyone knows that. It is also known that he has a contract involving very large sums of money. As a club, we have to think about how to deal with this situation."

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FIFPRO felt forced to intervene, defending Musiala after his own club had publicly criticised him out of financial interest.

The club partially backed down in a statement on its social media accounts.

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The statement read: "Last Tuesday saw a constructive conversation between Bayern Munich and Musiala's representatives. The player's health is the top priority for both parties. Jamal Musiala has our full support throughout his recovery."

The club also acknowledged, however, that talks would continue confidentially. That's a clear sign the matter isn't closed yet.

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Chapter two: the Manuel Neuer affair

The fallout from the Musiala affair was still rumbling on when the Neuer affair resurfaced. The veteran goalkeeper is in the final years of his career and has been plagued by repeated injuries. He picked up a fresh one on 7 November, and the club granted him leave.

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Yet the injury isn't what worries Bayern Munich. At least, it isn't the only thing.

German media report that Neuer recently separated from his pregnant wife, Anika, and has lately been seen in Sicily with another woman, a 23-year-old physiotherapist. That's why he asked the club for permission to travel on holiday to Brazil.

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All this while the goalkeeper is still sidelined through injury, and his ex-wife has published a message against him on social media.

Bild report that the injured Neuer travelled on holiday to Brazil with a 23-year-old woman after separating from his pregnant wife, who has posted messages against him on social media.

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On TikTok, Anika liked a message that read in part: "Cheating on a pregnant woman is another level of evil. If you are capable of cheating on the woman carrying your child, at the time when she needs you most, it does not just mean you lack loyalty. It means you lack the most basic values, morals and respect. It is disgusting."

Chapter three: Kimmich involved in both crises

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Amid the chaos, team captain Joshua Kimmich was the latest to enter the picture. The midfielder made headlines for two reasons, both linked to the crises engulfing Bayern Munich, in a scenario that could have been lifted straight from a film.

First, Kimmich came out in defence of Jamal Musiala and took aim directly at the club's board, saying: "A player must not be put in a situation like that. Never. The club comes first, but it is not bigger than the human being. What happened is unacceptable and does not reflect the Bayern Munich way."

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It didn't stop there. Kimmich, the vice-captain, was also drawn into the affair surrounding Neuer, the team's first captain.

His wife, Lena Kimmich, liked an Instagram post by a marriage counsellor that directly attacked Neuer over what he had done to his family.

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Vincent Kompany is back with the team after several days in hospital, and every one of these crises now lands on his desk.

On the pitch, things seemed to be running as usual on his return, despite the defeat to Lille in the Champions League. Off it, the coach will need to step in and tackle the crises if he doesn't want to lose control of the dressing room completely.