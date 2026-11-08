Atlético Madrid captain Koke pinpointed exactly why his side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in tonight's La Liga clash at the Metropolitano.

The result lifted Barcelona to 33 points at the summit of La Liga. Real Madrid sit second on 30, with Atlético Madrid a point further back in third on 28.

Speaking to Movistar after the match, Koke said: "What was the team lacking? Effectiveness. The team produced a wonderful first half. We had more chances, but they scored a goal from a counter-attack before the end of the first half. This is football. They were more precise in taking their chances. There is nothing to criticise my team for."

The captain continued: "The team put in a good performance after the break. We had Julián's chance. Nothing of note happened in the match, and a 2-1 result was painful for us."

He signed off: "I look forward to the next match. Let us all give our very best, whether those who will travel with their national teams or those who will stay. Barrios is a wonderful player. He gives us a great deal."