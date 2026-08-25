The Ethiopian Football Federation has announced its country's bid to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations. The host for the upcoming edition remains undecided, and the Confederation of African Football has yet to receive any official bids to stage the tournament.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are preparing to co-host the 2027 edition. Who will organise the 2028 tournament is still anyone's guess.

For Ethiopia, the bid marks a return to the forefront of African football's biggest showpiece. The country staged the Africa Cup of Nations in 1962 and 1976.

History is on their side. Ethiopia lifted the trophy on home soil in 1962 and finished runners-up in the very first edition back in 1957.

Recent decades have told a different story. The national team has reached the Africa Cup of Nations just twice this century, qualifying only in 2013 and 2021.