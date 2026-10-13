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The Special One begins an era of clashes

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Jose Mourinho has rediscovered his edge in recent weeks. A month ago the Real Madrid manager declared: "I feel more comfortable. For years, not just recently, I feel I have better control over my emotions."

That was exactly how he came across in press conferences too, reconciled and measured even with one of the great enemies of his first spell at the Spanish capital club: the media, according to the newspaper "Marca"

Then came the derby against Atletico Madrid, and the controversial refereeing that followed it. The press conference was a turning point.

Hints had already surfaced after the defeat to Real Betis, though hesitantly. At the Metropolitano, Mourinho turned up holding a piece of paper bearing an image of the violent challenge on Valverde and said: "I thought things had changed and were no longer as they used to be, but they made it clear to me that they were not."

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His press conference before the Villarreal match confirmed it. Referees were not the only targets. The media went back on the list too, over Kylian Mbappe's recovery trip away from Valdebebas, and he now points the finger directly at the press over a "ridiculous" campaign. Any jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu, he believes, will amount to a victory for the journalists.

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Marca continued its report by saying: "His performance against Villarreal from the bench confirms this. Mourinho, who had seemed relatively calm in his post until now, has become more animated. He was on his feet almost the entire time, angrily voicing his objections to the fourth official. He even slipped once when he got up quickly and jumped onto the pitch after Foyth's violent challenge on Mbappe. The Portuguese coach received a yellow card, but that did not stop him from continuing his combativeness."

Vinicius Junior's goal, later disallowed, brought back the Mourinho everyone recognises. Off he went on a 40-metre sprint, elation written all over him, until he reached the corner flag and threw himself into the arms of the rest of the players.

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One final manoeuvre remained, one he turned to on occasion during his first spell with the club: skipping the press room after the match. The prevailing view was that he preferred not to speak for fear of punishment. First time around at Real Madrid, the Portuguese coach sometimes sent out Karanka, his assistant back then, to face the questions. This time nobody spoke.

Mourinho wants to take full responsibility for what happens at Real Madrid. When the team struggles to win, he sees that as a way of protecting his players, and a way of diverting attention from the team's weaknesses. Creating enemies is also a means of uniting the Bernabeu fans on a single front.

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The newspaper concluded: "Time will reveal how successful this strategy is. Real Madrid remain involved on all fronts, and at the end of the season, the time will come to assess who is responsible for winning or losing the titles."