Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, has criticised the way FIFA distributes the revenues of the 2026 World Cup, considering that the share received by the participating national teams is insufficient.

Diallo's comments came while speaking to a number of media outlets, including French radio station RMC, after a meeting of the French Federation's executive committee on Thursday.

Governance at FIFA was top of his agenda, and he zeroed in on the money. The world governing body is expected to announce a payment of 25 million dollars to each of its 211 member associations over four years (2027-2030). That is an increase of 15 million dollars on the previously planned figure of 10 million dollars.

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Diallo said: "I considered that redistributing only 7% of the total World Cup revenues to the participating national teams is insufficient, especially as we distributed 50% of the total revenues of the Club World Cup to the clubs." He noted that the tournament's revenues "amounted to around 15 billion euros".

He also pointed out that "many federations lost money at the World Cup", asking: "How can the national teams that took part in the World Cup, the most economically profitable in history, find themselves in a negative position at the end of the tournament?"

"I consider that France, who have reached four finals in the last eight editions, were one of the biggest contributors to this enrichment, something we can all rejoice about in world football as a whole," he added.

Then came the sharper point: "Another subject, I am committed to solidarity between all countries, and football must develop all over the world, and I am a defender of that. But I do not want solidarity to be presented to us as something else. Solidarity is not favouritism. It is not an electoral tool."

"Fairness, not equality"

Diallo went on: "I consider that FIFA, today, must think about the way revenues are distributed. Because distributing them equally across the planet without taking into account sporting merit, those who have won World Cups, the size of the countries, those who contribute to creating wealth, and the number of registered players, seems to me an approach that is no longer acceptable today."

His solution? "I believe we must think about models in which we move away from electoral calculations, in order to introduce new criteria that allow each party to be not in (a position of) equality, but of fairness."

On the upcoming FIFA presidential elections, Diallo said: "If there is no candidate tomorrow (to challenge Infantino), I would consider that a shot in the water (a pointless effort), but it will not remove the questions of governance reform and fairness in the redistribution of revenues at FIFA level."

UEFA are expected to hold a new meeting of their executive committee in the coming weeks to look for a possible candidate to challenge Gianni Infantino. The clock is ticking. The deadline for submitting candidacies is 18 November.



