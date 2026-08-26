Claudius Schäfer, president of the European Leagues, believes Gianni Infantino "has no future at FIFA", while at the same time calling for a reform of the governance system within the organisation and a reconsideration of the powers and responsibilities of its president.

Speaking to "The Athletic" in an interview published on Wednesday, Schäfer said the European Leagues, which represents 53 prominent men's and women's competitions, is deeply concerned about Infantino's leadership style.

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"We question his suitability to continue as president," Schäfer said. "From our proximity to FIFA here in Switzerland, it seems the president's influence has grown year after year. Major decisions (at FIFA) are taken without genuine consultation with the parties concerned who will be affected by them."

"A real scandal"

Pressure on Infantino is mounting. Three continental confederations are now calling for him to step down: UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

"FIFA is an organisation subject to Swiss law, and it has clear rules," Schäfer said. "The president and members of the council must perform their duties with care and responsibility. This is first and foremost a legal matter."

He added: "When a decision of this kind is taken, such as awarding a peace prize (to US President Donald Trump) without even informing the council, that constitutes, in my view, a breach of the law. Then came the red card case (for Folarin Balogun) during the World Cup."

"It was a real scandal," he continued. "I cannot recall political interference of this sort in a sporting matter. Such actions raise doubts about the integrity of the game. That is why I say Infantino has no future at FIFA."

Infantino is due to seek a fourth term next year and looks set to face strong opposition. Yet Schäfer stressed that redefining the role of the FIFA president and reforming the organisation's governance mechanisms matters more than simply replacing the incumbent.

"For us, these reforms represent the top priority," he said, "and we believe they can only be achieved with a different president."

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