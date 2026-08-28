Lille endured a shocking night after Paris Saint-Germain escaped defeat in the second round of the French league, turning a two-goal deficit that had lasted until the 90th minute into a dramatic equaliser. The result ignited the fury of the northern club's officials, chief among them club president Olivier Létang.

According to sources cited by the French network "Foot Mercato", Létang exploded with anger after the match inside the corridors of the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. He directed sharp criticism at the amount of stoppage time awarded by the referee, three minutes, and repeated the phrase "It's a scandal!" to vent his fury at the way his team threw away the win.

Two goals to the good, Lille had been heading for one of the standout surprises of the round and looked set to bring down the title holders. Then came the collapse. Vitinha reduced the deficit in the 90+1 minute, before Marquinhos snatched the equaliser with a header in the 90+5 minute.

What made it worse was how long the hosts had held their lead. They kept it for almost the entire match, only for the three points to slip away in the dying moments. Joy among the Lille fans turned to stunned disbelief and anger inside the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.

His anger did not stop there. Létang skipped his scheduled appearance on the "Ligue 1" programme after the match, with his team still reeling from an equaliser that arrived in the final seconds.