The Portuguese Football Federation celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo's goal for Saudi side Al-Nassr, a move that raised eyebrows amid the ongoing controversy over the Portugal captain's relationship with his national team. Ronaldo had walked out of the squad's camp during the latest international break, the fallout from his dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

Having left the national team's camp, Ronaldo flew back to Saudi Arabia to feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Diriyah yesterday, Friday, in the eighth round of the Saudi Pro League. He opened the scoring in a match his side won 3-0.

The Portuguese Federation wasted no time hailing the goal, the 980th of his career, across its social media accounts.

Their post read: "Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in Al-Nassr's win".

That interaction came while the federation still maintains its official silence over the crisis sparked by Ronaldo's departure from the camp and the exchange of statements that followed amid the dispute with Jesus.

Ronaldo had hinted at taking responsibility for his actions and spoken about the possibility of facing sanctions, yet the federation has issued no official statement so far. So does this move count as evidence that the crisis between the two parties is over?

Samu Costa's goal ignored

Al-Nassr's second goal in Al-Diriyah's net did not get the same treatment. Scorer Samu Costa is a national team player with seven international caps, and he netted after an assist from compatriot Joao Felix, who is enjoying a good spell with Portugal. The federation stayed quiet.

Frenchman Kingsley Coman added the third, wrapping up the match and sealing a clean sweep of three for Al-Nassr.