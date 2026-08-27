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Abobakr El Mokadem

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"The player is packing his bags": Liverpool agree 140 million euro deal with Paris

Transfers
Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Liverpool
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
B. Barcola
France
England

A strong reinforcement for Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a blockbuster 140 million euro deal with Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most expensive of recent years.

The Reds are looking to bolster their attacking line and compete for titles this season, especially after Egyptian star Mohamed Salah's departure to the Turkish league.

According to the newspaper "Marca", Bradley Barcola has begun packing his bags. The Paris Saint-Germain winger will leave the French capital in the coming hours, heading to England to officially join Liverpool.

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 Both parties have reached an agreement, and the player will join Liverpool's ranks this season.

Negotiations between the two clubs dragged on for weeks before they finally struck the deal.

 Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement, revealing that Barcola will wear the red shirt after the English club paid nearly 140 million euros.

Liverpool get their long-awaited winger to strengthen the attack. They have landed one of the market's greatest gems, and one of the highest transfer fees around, alongside Diomande's move to Real Madrid.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums


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