American businessman Ben Harburg, owner of Saudi club Al-Kholood, has mocked Egyptian star Mohamed Salah over his impending switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor announced on Tuesday evening that official negotiations to sign Salah were under way, a step that could pave the way for one of the standout deals of the transfer window.

Minutes earlier, the Turkish club's official X account had posted a video of the Egyptian pyramids, hinting at an imminent capture.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years inside the Anfield fortress, a spell packed with individual and collective silverware.

Plenty had waited to see his next move, with many expecting a switch to the Saudi league and Al-Ittihad in particular, a club that tried to sign him according to numerous reports.

Instead, Salah settled on Turkey. Trabzonspor it is, and a new chapter begins.

Harburg had his say on the deal via his official X account. "He has gone to the right league.. the Saudi Pro League is not the right place to spend a retirement holiday," he wrote.















