A report by the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" has hit back at Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho over his claim that Barcelona were handed an extra day's rest before Sunday's Clasico. The paper turned to the record of fixtures that follow Champions League matches, and the numbers tell a different story: it's Real Madrid, not their rivals, who have historically enjoyed more rest days.

Mourinho had raised the matter after Real Madrid's match against Leipzig, saying: "At the moment, we have 24 hours less than Barcelona to rest ahead of the Clasico."

His complaint stemmed from the scheduling. Real Madrid played their European match on Wednesday at home, while Barcelona faced Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the French capital, forcing the Catalans onto an overnight flight home.

Mundo Deportivo, though, insist Mourinho's comments ignore the bigger picture. They point out that Sunday's Clasico kicks off at exactly nine o'clock in the evening, the latest possible slot and one that hands both teams the longest rest period after their European exertions.

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The numbers give Barcelona a historical argument

Sunday's Clasico will be the eighth October fixture since 2018-2019 to follow a midweek Champions League night for both clubs, according to the report.

Across those games, Real Madrid have banked 26 days of rest between Champions League and La Liga matches. Barcelona have had 23. That's the statistic the newspaper leans on.

Left out of the calculations was the Clasico of the 2019-2020 season, postponed over fears of violent incidents amid the political unrest gripping Catalonia at the time against the backdrop of the independence movement.

That match had been set for Saturday at one o'clock in the afternoon at the Camp Nou. Barcelona had faced Slavia Prague in Prague on Wednesday, while Real Madrid played Galatasaray in Istanbul on Tuesday, at the same time.

Barcelona have been harmed more by Saturday kick-off times

Rest days weren't the only plank of the paper's argument. It also counted how often each side has been forced to play the Clasico on a Saturday following a European match on the Wednesday.

Barcelona have faced Real Madrid in those circumstances twice, the report says, compared to once for Los Blancos. The Catalans, in other words, have shouldered the congested schedule more often than their rivals.

Sunday's nine o'clock evening slot is the latest kick-off available after the Champions League fixtures, the report noted. Sevilla and Osasuna play on Monday, the same night as the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, also at nine o'clock in the evening.