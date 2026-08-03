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The new signing appears: is Al-Nassr's financial crisis over?

S. Costa
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

The world champion seals it

Samu Costa's appearance at Al-Nassr's training camp in Portugal has thrown up fresh questions about the financial crisis that has engulfed the Saudi club in recent weeks. Reports had suggested restrictions were blocking any new deals despite the club securing its financial fair play certificate.

Al-Nassr's management spent the past period hunting for solutions, working to lift those restrictions and clear the way to strengthen the squad before the new season begins. Australian coach Ange Postecoglou is desperate to bolster his midfield.

Read also: Nawaf Al-Aqidi shocks Al-Nassr with a decisive decision

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed Al-Nassr have sealed a deal for Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa, arriving from Spain's Real Mallorca. That puts an end to the speculation surrounding the club's position in the transfer market.

Media figure Ali Al-Anzi also posted a video clip of Samu Costa arriving in Portugal, ahead of joining Al-Nassr's camp. The deal has entered its final stages, and only the official announcement remains.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

For Al-Nassr's fans, the player's arrival sends a positive message. It shows the management have cleared a large chunk of the obstacles blocking their moves in the market, starting a new phase aimed at completing the squad before kick-off.

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