Lennart Karl put Bayern Munich ahead midway through the first half, but they laboured for long spells against promoted side SV Elversberg on Sunday. The equaliser arrived in the 61st minute and coach Vincent Kompany reacted with a quadruple substitution. It worked. Bayern suddenly raised the tempo, created chance after chance and Harry Kane struck to seal the win.

Off went leader Joshua Kimmich, the livewires Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz, along with Alphonso Davies. The 25-year-old Canadian gave the left flank fresh impetus and almost made it 3-1 shortly before the end. After an assist against VfB Stuttgart and his spectacular goal against FK Bodö/Glimt, that would already have been his third goal involvement of the still young season. Even so, Davies has emerged as Bayern Munich's hidden winner from the start of the season. That comes as something of a surprise.

The summer signing of Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of 50 million euros has left Davies in a new situation at Bayern Munich: for the first time since his major breakthrough in 2020, he is no longer the undisputed number one left-back, in fact, he even started the battle for the position more as an outsider than the new signing and at times was even considered a candidate for sale.

Alphonso Davies recently dogged by injury misfortune

The complicated situation was the logical consequence of recent years. Davies stagnated for a long time, but still received a lucrative contract extension at the start of 2025. Reported basic salary: 15 million euros, which can rise significantly further through bonuses. Signing-on fee: 22 million euros. Shortly afterwards, he tore his cruciate ligament and was out for three quarters of a year. He then struggled with recurring health problems. Performances and earnings were no longer in step.

A torn muscle fibre bundle ruled Davies out of the run-in to last season and limited him to only 16 minutes for Canada at the long-awaited home World Cup. He returned to Munich carrying another knock, initially trained individually and across all the friendlies was on the pitch for only 66 minutes in total. New signing Brown, meanwhile, played his way into the spotlight with good performances and also showed his versatility.

With personnel shortages in attack, Brown started in the number 10 role in the 2-1 Super Cup win against Borussia Dortmund and scored the crucial opening goal. Josip Stanisic started at left-back, with Davies replacing him during the second half.

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Davies has played the most minutes of all the left-backs

Since then, coach Vincent Kompany has rotated freely at left-back too, as he has in all positions, and Davies has made the best overall impression of all the candidates. Across the six competitive matches, he has even racked up more playing minutes than Brown and Stanisic combined.

His place in the starting line-up for the Champions League opener against Bodö/Glimt can certainly be seen as a significant pointer, with Kompany fielding what was supposedly his best XI overall. Brown, meanwhile, stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes. With the fixture list so packed, everyone will get their minutes. Who starts at left-back in the very biggest matches is, as things stand, still impossible to predict. One thing is certain, though: the new competition does not appear to be holding Davies back, but inspiring him.

Further forward is another option for Davies over the course of the season, just as Brown has been used in the number 10 role. Since Arijon Ibrahimovic's loan move to FC Augsburg, there has been no clear replacement for Luis Diaz on the left wing. It is a position Davies has already occupied on several occasions for the Canada national team.