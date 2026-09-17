Amir Bouhamdi is enjoying his breakthrough season at PSV, and that has already sparked questions about his future. Which country does the 18-year-old left winger want to play his internationals for: the Netherlands or Morocco?

Born in Sittard, Bouhamdi grew up in the Netherlands. But through his parents' nationality, he is also eligible for Morocco.

"I feel like an Eindhoven local by now, but my Moroccan background is an important part of my identity," he says in the magazine De PSV Supporter.

"I have played for the Netherlands Under-18s and was also called up once for Morocco Under-20s. Unfortunately, I could not go then because of an injury."

"So I can still represent both countries. If that choice comes at some point, I will see what I do. I do not have to make that decision now. My focus is on PSV and on my development here."

Bouhamdi came through the youth academies at Roda JC and PSV. At the start of August, he made his debut for the Eindhoven club's first team in the 0-4 Johan Cruyff Shield defeat to AZ.

So far, Bouhamdi has made six appearances for PSV's first team. He has registered two assists in those games. For Jong PSV, the youngster has played 13 matches so far, scoring once and adding three assists.