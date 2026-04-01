The Netherlands national team will face Sweden at the World Cup on a very special day: 'It should be a double bank holiday'

Sweden qualified for the World Cup on Tuesday following a nail-biting play-off final against Poland (3-2), where they will be drawn in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. Former Eredivisie player Rasmus Lindgren, speaking to De Telegraaf, has issued a warning about Viktor Gyökeres and believes Sweden stand a good chance against the Oranje.

The match between the Netherlands and Sweden will be played on 20 June in Houston. The fact that the match falls on that particular day is significant for the Scandinavian nation. That is precisely the day of the national holiday Midsummer’s Day, when the Swedes celebrate the summer in style.

“The night before is Midsummer’s Eve, the biggest celebration in Sweden,” says Lindgren, who played for clubs including Ajax and FC Groningen. “Everyone goes out dancing and drinking. And on Midsummer’s Day, Sweden play against the Netherlands. That should make for two Swedish public holidays.”

Lindgren (41), currently assistant coach at BK Häcken, attributes the success to Graham Potter. The national team manager took over from the deeply disappointing Jon Dahl Tomasson in March, turned the tide and saw his efforts rewarded with World Cup qualification.

Potter is certainly no stranger to Sweden. The 50-year-old Englishman was in charge at Östersunds FK for seven years during the previous decade (2011–2018) and learned to speak Swedish fluently during that time. “He really is the man of the moment in Sweden,” says Lindgren.

“Under Tomasson, things were very poor. The strength of Swedish football lies in good defensive organisation, but Tomasson had the team playing one-on-one across the whole pitch. That didn’t suit the squad’s qualities at all,” Lindgren continues in an interview with De Telegraaf.

"What Potter did straight away was to organise the defence effectively. That brought him immediate success. He understands the strengths of Swedish football. With Tomasson, there was no chemistry at all. He was already at a disadvantage as a Dane in Sweden, and it never really clicked.”

Arsenal striker Gyökeres is the man to watch for the Oranje, Lindgren believes. “He also went through a long spell without scoring for the Swedish team, but that was partly down to Sweden’s disappointing form. Now he’s really on fire.”

“Gyökeres is very dangerous on the counter-attack and that’s why he’s the ideal striker for this Swedish team,” said Lindgren. Before the match against Sweden, the Dutch will have already played their first group match, against Japan. Sweden open their campaign a day later (15 June) against Tunisia.