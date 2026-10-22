Enric Masip, adviser to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, launched a fierce attack on Real Madrid, days before the two teams meet in the Clasico, scheduled for next Sunday.

According to the newspaper "Marca", Masip tore into Real Madrid over "their repeated references to the Negreira case to tarnish Barcelona's reputation".

The adviser accused the Madrid club directly of mistreating Barcelona and attacking La Liga, all the clubs and the refereeing committee through their constant accusations.

Masip said: "When someone resorts to these methods, which are not born of chance but are a mixture of the coach, some media outlets, television channels and clubs... they are trying to cover up their own problems by alluding to their biggest rival".

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He continued: "The aim is to tarnish Barcelona's image, and that is what makes us feel insulted and angry. Over three and a half years, nothing has been proven, and nothing will be proven. Nothing happened. Barcelona won titles and matches thanks to its style of play".

He added: "For many years, we did not touch on the dark periods in this country when a certain team was indeed favoured and won titles because of that bias. There are red lines that should not be crossed, and they have indeed been crossed".

Distracting attention and covering up their shortcomings

For Masip, Real Madrid's accusations serve only to distract attention and cover up their shortcomings. He insisted they harm every Spanish club.

He said: "They use talk shows as if they were juries, and reports as if they were court rulings. And to avoid the problem, they dodge mentioning Negreira in newspaper headlines or irrelevant interviews".

He went on: "They talk about Negreira when they should be talking about what is happening to them. It is a red line that should not be crossed. They are harming La Liga and the Spanish Federation. They are attacking and mistreating the entire competition, all the clubs, and the referees".

The Barcelona official added: "They will resort to UEFA.. they do not respect all the clubs, even though they believe the matter affects only one club".

He continued: "They are distorting the image. For me, it is shameful that they use these methods to divert attention from what they are doing".

He noted: "When someone says he sees strange things... these strange things mean pointing fingers of accusation at the coach. When things do not go as you wish, you have to improve your performance, not resort to attacking others".

He went on: "They are trying to cause harm because they have the means, but people do not believe them".

Laporta's adviser attacks Mourinho

Turning to Mourinho's statements, Masip said: "He makes scathing criticisms. Look at a press conference by Mourinho and a press conference by Flick... Flick, even after he was wronged, look at how he speaks about the opponent, and the respect he has for him, for the players and the coach... these are Barcelona's values".

He added: "You can say a lot, but you do not do it... for Mourinho and Real Madrid, the mistake is always someone else's".

These accusations touch neither Barcelona nor the dressing room, Masip said, and he backed the referees to resist any pressure from Real Madrid in the Clasico.

He stressed: "I believe in the professionalism of the referees. It is madness to question that".

The Guler incident

He spoke about the controversial elbow by Arda Guler: "Did no one see the elbow? The same thing happened with a goal scored by Lewandowski or Lamine at the Santiago Bernabeu, where, strangely, the camera was not working. And that was the only angle from which it was clear that the ball had crossed the line. And we did not make a fuss or spend the whole day complaining about it. It is a mistake, and it must be accepted. And it is interesting that things always go the same way".

Masip added: "The images of Guler were not clear, but it is an elbow, that is all there is to it. The elbow warrants a red card. The next day they do not talk about it... but if a similar incident happens in Seville, everything moves to talk about that case".