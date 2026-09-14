The mystery of the Moroccan transfer window: why are clubs waiting for FIFA's decree?

Just hours before the transfer window closed, Moroccan clubs found themselves in limbo. The fate of several international signings hinged on FIFA approving an extension to the transfer period, while the National Professional League offered no official word to settle the situation.

Moroccan website "Al Botola" reported that clubs spent the final hours of the market in uncertainty, forced to wait on the outcome of moves and correspondence over a possible extension rather than working to a clear deadline and settled rules.

The same source noted that the problem goes beyond the closing date. It extends to "the way the transfer period is being managed", with clubs that banked on an extension and delayed some of their deals now racing against time.

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These matters should have been settled and clear to every club before the final hours arrived, the report stressed, especially as any delay in the decision could directly hit the clubs' ability to complete deals and register new players.

According to the report, clubs must now wait on the outcome of meetings and correspondence whose details remain a mystery to them, simply to learn whether they can register foreign players as well as Moroccans arriving from outside the domestic league.

Nor does the ambiguity end there. Clubs are also waiting to learn the fate of the "TMS" system and whether it will stay open to them for international transfer procedures, a situation piling pressure on them at a highly sensitive moment in the window.

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The National Professional League must issue an urgent official clarification to end the controversy, the source insisted, especially as the clubs bear no blame for the confusion and should not carry the cost of a delay over the closing date and player registration mechanisms.

That clarification matters all the more in the closing hours of a window, when deals so often live or die at the last moment. Without a clear decision, moves the clubs had planned well in advance could collapse.

Given all this, Moroccan clubs need "an official and clear answer" far more than they need to keep waiting. The final hours of the market leave no room for further doubt over the rules governing transfers and the registration of players.