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Arsenal and Manchester City drew 2-2 in Sunday's Premier League top-of-the-table clash. A controversial handball decision late in the game left City furious.

In stoppage time, Josko Gvardiol headed the ball towards goal from point-blank range. Viktor Gyökeres, directly in front of the goal line, blocked it with both hands held well in front of his body. City could have had the chance to score a late 3-2 winner.

VAR reviewed the incident, but no penalty followed. Referee John Brooks let play continue and ended the match soon afterwards. City were baffled. Several of their players confronted Brooks after the final whistle, apparently seeking an explanation.

Pundits and former players also criticised the decision. "If I were Manchester City's coach or manager, I'd be complaining about that loudly," Manchester United legend Gary Neville said on Sky Sports. "Sometimes you jump with an elbow raised, but you don't jump with your arms outstretched in front of you. That's a shocking decision."

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British tabloid The Sun went further: "That is probably the most obvious penalty you could imagine. The City players are furious, and rightly so." Former City player Micah Richards was equally blunt on Sky Sports, calling the decision "disgraceful". His reasoning: "When do you jump like that? You never jump like that!"

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Manchester City player Elliot Anderson also could not understand why no penalty was given. "I think they said it was a natural position. But his hands are up here. That's not a natural position. Quite clearly, that's not a natural position. But it is what it is. We have to deal with it and fight against it," he explained after the match.

The failure to award City a penalty also hurt their position in the table. A win would have cut the gap to leaders Arsenal to three points. Instead, the two title rivals remain six points apart.

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Erling Haaland had put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute before Kai Havertz (40) headed in the equaliser. Enzo Fernandez (48) restored City's lead shortly after half-time. Jurrien Timber made it 2-2 in the 83rd minute.