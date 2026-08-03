Real Madrid have officially registered their Portuguese star Bernardo Silva with the Spanish Liga, making him eligible to feature for the Royal Club in official matches under the leadership of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish Liga's official website confirmed today, Monday, that Bernardo Silva's name had been added to the list of registered Real Madrid players. He is now ready for official duty, though he will have to wait until 22 August, the date of the new season's kick-off, for the opening-round clash against Espanyol.

Real Madrid continue to register their signings

Real Madrid are pressing on with their preparations for the new campaign. Mourinho is working on the pitch with the current squad while gradually reintegrating the other players following the end of the summer break.

Behind the scenes, the club are finalising the paperwork for outgoing and incoming players, registering new arrivals with the Spanish Liga once those cut from the squad have departed.

Dutchman Denzel Dumfries, Spaniard Marc Cucurella and Frenchman Ibrahima Konate were all officially listed on the Spanish Liga website earlier. Bernardo Silva has now joined them ahead of his official return to training with the team.

Mourinho should have no problem handing his fellow Portuguese a chance in the league opener, especially with a few days of preparation still to come. Bernardo will be able to feature in some friendlies and build up full match fitness.

One of Mourinho's key targets to boost the creative side of midfield, the Portugal international can now show his new coach how he gels with the team and adapts to the required style of play.

Carlos Espai the only one absent from registration

Valencian striker Carlos Espai, Real Madrid's most recent signing, remains the only player yet to be officially registered with the Spanish Liga.

The Valencian frontman has already made his debut for the Royal Club in a friendly against Italy's Fiorentina, but he faces a short wait before he can play in a competitive fixture.

Even so, Real Madrid look unlikely to run into any real trouble registering him in the coming days, with the administrative procedures ticking along smoothly.

Rodri and Diomande on the way

Spaniard Rodri and Argentine Cristian Romero Diomande are also expected at the Royal Club soon, and both should be registered just as smoothly, though the club have yet to announce either signing officially.

Curiously, striker Gonzalo has not yet been officially removed from the team's list despite his move to England's Fulham. His name still sits on Real Madrid's official Spanish Liga list.

Brazilian striker Endrick, meanwhile, has officially returned to the team after his loan spell at France's Olympique Lyon came to an end. Until a few weeks ago, the Brazilian had been one of the most notable absentees from Real Madrid's official list.