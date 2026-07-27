The most important free transfer: Flick lands the "trump card" after the World Cup

Brazilian winger Raphinha is eager to put his World Cup disappointment and recent injury behind him, joining Barcelona's pre-season training for the new campaign in England this week.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Hansi Flick has reason to celebrate. Alongside the signings of Anthony Gordon (25) and Karim Adeyemi (24), his attacking plans for the 2026-2027 season will now include Raphinha (29). He is no new arrival, but he proved a key figure in the five titles Barcelona have collected since the German took charge.

The Brazil international is due to join the squad on 29 July for the training camp in England, which runs until 3 August and features two friendlies against Birmingham City (31 July) and Preston North End (3 August). The club has not ruled out him arriving at the sports city today to travel with the team.

Three weeks have passed since Brazil crashed out of the 2026 World Cup to Norway (1-2) on 5 July. In that time, Raphinha has recovered from his recent muscle injury, regained his fitness, and moved away from the worrying headlines surrounding his World Cup involvement, as well as an alleged 80 million euro offer from Al-Hilal that never reached him, which Raphinha ignored. Reports place him in Orlando in the United States and in Ibiza with his family.

He had arrived at the World Cup as one of Brazil's most prominent forwards. A muscle injury he sustained during the group stage denied him any part in it.

Raphinha left the match against Haiti after feeling pain in the hamstring of his right knee. Medical examinations confirmed the problem, but he was not definitively ruled out. Against Norway, despite receiving medical clearance, he stayed on the substitutes' bench. For the Barcelona player, this painful exit marked the end of a season full of ups and downs.

At Barcelona, he won titles despite physical setbacks in September and during the March international break, and he reached the World Cup as one of the leaders of the Brazilian project. An unfortunate relapse of the injury he suffered in Brazil's meeting with France before the tournament's opening wiped out all his accumulated ambitions.

He has learned his lesson. The hamstring in his right knee betrayed him again, the same injury he picked up with Brazil during that March match, keeping him away from Barcelona for five weeks and coinciding with their exit from the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

His World Cup disappointment came hand in hand with claims of financial and family problems, which those close to him were forced to deny. Now recovered from these recent injuries, Raphinha intends to turn the page and focus on regaining his best form. That form broke numerous personal records for goals, assists and overall performance during Flick's first season at Barcelona, and made him a candidate for the Ballon d'Or for the 2024-2025 season.

His focus, like the club's, is on ending the string of muscle injuries that have plagued him and kept him off the pitch in so many matches.

Barcelona will pour their energy into his physical preparation through a personal, specific plan to help him rebuild his strength and rediscover his usual level.

President Joan Laporta was clear: "We have no intention of him leaving Barcelona".