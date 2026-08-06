Real Madrid and Leipzig have finally struck an agreement for Ivorian star Yan Diomande, who will move to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

According to "Marca", the sides wrapped up all arrangements on Thursday morning. Diomande is already on his way to Madrid to undergo a medical.

Real Madrid could announce the deal officially on Thursday, making it the most expensive in the club's history at 125 million euros, plus add-ons ranging between 10 and 15 million euros.

The Diomande deal means Real Madrid will have spent 55 million euros on Marc Cucurella, 25 million euros on Carlos Espai and 20 million euros on Denzel Dumfries, on top of the 125 million euros for the Ivorian.

Ibrahima Konaté and Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, joined the Royal club on free transfers. Sales brought in profits close to what the signings cost, with total revenue from youth academy players reaching 184.5 million euros.

Signing Diomande should not affect Real Madrid's negotiations with Brazilian Vinicius Junior, Marca explained, whose contract expires at the end of next season amid strong interest from Arsenal.