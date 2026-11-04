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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
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"The moment of truth": can Brahim Diaz save his season after Mourinho's move?

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
B. Diaz
J. Mourinho
Greece
Spain
Morocco
Portugal

He has not featured much at the start of this season

Brahim Diaz has a genuine chance to salvage his season with Real Madrid, according to a press report on Wednesday.

The Morocco international barely features in Jose Mourinho's plans. He has made just seven appearances across all competitions, totalling 233 minutes.

Spanish newspaper "AS" claim Diaz, starved of minutes at the start of the campaign, could line up on the right wing for today's Champions League clash against AEK Athens.

A start may open up with Arda Guler left out through a technical decision and Diomande in line for a rest.

Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Diaz wants a regular place in Mourinho's side, but he is short on confidence. Today's Champions League tie could be the lift he needs to show everyone the best version of himself once again.

 

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