The Metropolitano curse haunts Simeone: Barcelona rule Atletico's fortress before the top-of-the-table clash

Barcelona are preparing to reinforce their new stronghold in the capital when they travel to Atletico Madrid as formidable visitors for a decisive La Liga summit clash. The ground once haunted the Blaugrana. Today it has become a stage for their celebrations.

Everything has shifted since Atletico moved to the Wanda Metropolitano in 2017-2018, according to statistics from Spanish newspaper "Sport".

Two consecutive 1-1 draws opened the story across the first two seasons. Then Lionel Messi broke the deadlock in December 2019 with a late goal that handed Barcelona their first win at the new fortress. Atletico hit back with victories in the following two seasons, but what came next was a complete historic turnaround.

Four visits, four consecutive victories

From January 2023, Barcelona flipped the fixture entirely. Xavi Hernandez's side ground out a hard-fought win through Ousmane Dembele, then followed it in March 2024 with a crushing 3-0 victory as Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez all struck.

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The night no one will forget came in March 2025 under Hansi Flick. Barcelona trailed by two clear goals with 20 minutes to go. Then they exploded into a crazy comeback, turning the scoreline into a 4-2 win through Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in one of the season's most thrilling matches.

Last April kept the jinx alive. Giuliano Simeone put Atletico ahead, Marcus Rashford answered just three minutes later, and Lewandowski popped up in the 87th minute to seal a 2-1 win.

The cup and the Champions League: another face to the rivalry

Barcelona may dominate the league inside the Metropolitano, but the knockout ties have told different stories.

In the semi-final of the 2025 Copa del Rey, the two sides drew 4-4 in a wild first leg at Montjuic, before Ferran Torres settled the return leg 1-0 for Barcelona in Madrid.

Atletico took their revenge in the same competition last season. They led 4-0 after the first leg, and although Barcelona came close with three goals in the return, the Rojiblancos went through on a 4-3 aggregate.

The Champions League followed a similar pattern last season. Atletico won 2-0 at the Camp Nou, then Barcelona won 2-1 in Madrid through Yamal and Torres, only for Ademola Lookman's goal to deny the comeback.

Now Barcelona return to the Metropolitano carrying memories of four straight league wins. They know top spot is on the line. Every new chapter in this rivalry is written with extreme tension.