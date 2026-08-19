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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

The medical examination tomorrow: Arsenal seal deal for England star

Transfers
E. Konsa
Arsenal vs Coventry City
Arsenal
Coventry City
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa
England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
England
Spain

The deal is now imminent

Arsenal have struck a final agreement with Aston Villa to sign England defender Ezri Konsa, a deal that bolsters their backline ahead of the new season. The player is set to undergo a medical before completing the transfer officially.

Sky's German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that the two clubs agreed a fixed fee of 59 million euros plus add-ons. Konsa will have his medical tomorrow, Thursday.

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According to Plettenberg, Arsenal also chased Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen, but the German club refused to let the English player go.

Konsa had sat near the top of Arsenal's defensive shortlist throughout the summer, particularly after William Saliba's injury and Jurrien Timber's absence at the start of the season.

At 28, Konsa can operate at centre-back and right-back. He has been a regular for Aston Villa over recent seasons, and he made England's squad for the last World Cup.

Arsenal opened the new campaign in style, thrashing Manchester City 3-0 in last Sunday's Community Shield.

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