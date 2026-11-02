"The magic square is complete": Mourinho finds the "perfect recipe" to cement Real Madrid's revival

José Mourinho has finally landed on the line-up he's chased since the start of the season. After a commanding tactical and physical display in the Clásico at the Camp Nou, the Real Madrid manager has decided to keep his first-choice side unchanged.
The dressing room is buzzing. There's a general feeling that the team has finally grasped the pressing and direct attacking methods demanded by the coaching staff.
According to "Marca", the one certainty in this period is that the attack stays as it is. The front three have reached complete harmony, creating danger out wide with remarkable ease.
The wings have become a constant source of threat. They combine individual dribbling with a collective commitment to winning the ball back the moment it's lost, dismantling opponents' defensive systems.
"This is something all the players now have. I have seen Kylian pressing too; players who are extremely committed. The team is developing, and playing well. I am really happy with this performance. When the attacking players make sacrifices, it benefits the team," the Portuguese coach explained.
The secret to this balance lies a few metres further back. There, Mourinho has found in Bernardo Silva the ideal playmaker for his double pivot.
Having given up the wings, the midfielder has taken control of the centre of the pitch. He provides direction and resistance to pressure, and the result is a radical transformation in the team's ball circulation.
Silva's partnership with the midfield lends the order and clarity that were so badly missing, and it showed instantly in the control over the run of play the team had lacked at the start of the season. Mourinho's magic square of Tchouaméni, Bernardo, Arda and Bellingham gives everything meaning.
With the coach's ideas now embedded and the midfield operating at full tilt, changes to the starting line-up have become mere passing details, or part of the adopted rotation plan.
Mourinho stressed: "Not at 100%, but we are improving. Less than four months is a short period, and we have made gradual progress. I now understand things I did not understand on day one, and the players understand my personality as a coach better. They understand the things that are non-negotiable for me. There is good human communication between the players and the coach, between my ideas and their abilities... we are going along just fine."
These pieces in place, Mourinho approaches the coming matches intent on cementing a starting line-up that has already become part of his plans.