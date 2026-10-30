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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

The Liga breaks the taboo: a new decision puts the Spanish league's referees face to face with the media

Barcelona
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Referees finally speak after matches

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Spanish refereeing has broken a historic wall of silence. For the first time, the men with the whistle will step out of the shadows and into the television spotlight.

The Spanish refereeing authority has announced a radical shift in its media policy. Referees in LaLiga will now appear on television to explain and analyse their decisions directly after matches, starting with the eleventh round that kicks off this week.

Spanish radio "Cadena SER" reported that the decision will roll out gradually. Referees will speak after two matches in each round, carefully selected by the referees' technical committee.

An unprecedented tripartite agreement made this possible, bringing together LaLiga, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Spanish referees' union (AESAF). The aim is simple: more transparency, and a referee the public feels closer to.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

The agreement won't stop at the first division. Second-division referees are also part of the initiative, committing to media interviews before and after selected matches in a drive to raise the quality of Spanish football's audiovisual product.

A reward in return for transparency

This media openness did not come for free. Mirroring the model applied to clubs in return for their appearance on broadcasting platforms, LaLiga has set aside 500,000 euros as a total audiovisual reward for the referees.

The league attached two conditions to releasing the money. First, a genuine contribution to the marketing and media value of Spanish football content. Second, protecting the prestige of refereeing and improving its image with the public after years of controversy and accusations.

The groundwork was laid at the start of the current season, when referees gave their first quick interviews on broadcasting channels before kick-off. The most notable came from Juan Martínez Munuera ahead of the last Clásico, when he admitted that as a referee he always tries to avoid the spotlight. The new appearances will change that rule.

All of it sits within a wider package of reforms designed to end the refereeing controversy. Spanish football will now disclose the names of VAR room officials in advance, has launched a weekly programme called "Review Time" to analyse contentious cases, and will publicly admit refereeing errors when they are proven. The goal is to rebuild trust between the stands and the refereeing room.

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