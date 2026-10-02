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Loai Mohamed
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The last hope: what is Manchester City's argument to save their fate in the Premier League case?

Manchester City
Premier League
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
England

The club submits its appeal: so what does it say?

Manchester City have appealed against the independent commission's ruling that the club breached the English Premier League's financial rules, after it found that City concealed funding worth £830.69 million from the owners and passed it off as sponsorship revenue.

Sources at Britain's "Sky Sports" say City have told the Premier League in their appeal that the extra funding tied to the sponsorship deals between 2009 and 2018 came from the Abu Dhabi government, not from the club's owners.

City's lawyers made this argument during the 2024 hearings. The independent commission rejected it.

In its ruling, the commission branded this account an interpretation "concocted by the club long after the events in an attempt to conceal the reality of the disguised funding scheme".

Newton Investment and Development LLC own the majority of Manchester City's shares, a firm affiliated with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, Sheikh Mansour serves as Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister.

City continue to deny any wrongdoing. They have lodged their appeal in a bid to overturn the independent commission's ruling and prove their case on where the money came from.

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