For decades, Saudi Arabia have stood among the most prominent names in Gulf Cup history, leaving a clear mark on one of the region's most storied tournaments, whether by winning titles or consistently chasing them.

Their journey has thrown up plenty of tense moments and thrilling finals, but three editions burn brightest in the memory of Saudi fans. The national team reached the winners' podium in 1994, 2002 and 2003, taking their tally to three Gulf titles.

The historic beginning: Gulf Cup 12 opens the door to glory

Saudi Arabia's first Gulf Cup triumph came at the twelfth edition, hosted by the UAE in 1994. It marked a new chapter, turning years of competing into a maiden Gulf title.

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Organisers ran the tournament as a single round-robin league. Under national coach Mohammed Al-Kharashi, Saudi Arabia went head to head with every other side and delivered a strong run, sealing top spot with 9 points from 4 wins and a draw.

Victory in Abu Dhabi was a historic moment for Saudi football. Winning the Gulf Cup for the first time placed their name among the tournament's champions and proved they could compete with the Gulf powers for the title.

Riyadh gold: Saudi Arabia crowned on home soil

After years of waiting, Saudi Arabia climbed back onto the winners' podium at Gulf Cup 15, hosted by Riyadh in 2002. This time the joy came among their own supporters, on home soil, in one of the team's most notable moments in the tournament.

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Coach Nasser Al-Johar guided them through another single round-robin league, and they finished top of the table with 14 points from 4 wins and two draws to claim the title for the second time in their history.

This triumph was far more than another entry in the trophy cabinet. It carried a special value for Saudi fans, coming in Riyadh in front of a huge crowd, letting the team celebrate the Gulf Cup at home among their own.

Just one year: Saudi Arabia keep the throne

Not content with what they had achieved in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia went again the very next year. They were crowned champions of Gulf Cup 16, held in Kuwait in 2003, writing a fresh chapter in their tournament history.

Again the competition ran as a single round-robin league. Saudi Arabia kept their record spotless with 4 wins and two draws, collecting 14 points to finish top.

That success handed Saudi Arabia their third title in Gulf Cup history, and their second in a row. Retaining the trophy just a year after the Riyadh coronation capped one of their finest spells in the tournament under Nasser Al-Johar.

3 titles and 7 runner-up finishes on Saudi Arabia's record

Those three titles cemented Saudi Arabia as a historic presence in the Gulf Cup. On top of their wins in 1994, 2002 and 2003, they have reached the final on 7 other occasions.

Runner-up finishes followed in 1972, 1974, 1998, 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2019, a record that reflects just how consistently Saudi Arabia have competed across different generations.

Their Gulf Cup story runs deeper than three titles. Its history carries countless matches, finals and moments that made the team a permanent fixture in the reckoning, blending trophies, fierce competition and repeated appearances in the decisive stages.

Every new edition of the Gulf Cup brings the memories flooding back, those years when Saudi Arabia lifted the trophy three times. The 1994, 2002 and 2003 titles remain an essential part of the team's history, moments fans still recall whenever the date with Gulf competition rolls around again.