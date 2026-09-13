Al-Ittihad received a gift from Riyadh that lifted them to the top ahead of an exceptional summit in the Roshn League.

The seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League wrapped up on Sunday, with Al-Riyadh beating Al-Khaleej 2-0 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital.

That defeat was Al-Khaleej's first this season. They had dodged it through the opening six rounds, picking up 3 wins and 3 draws.

With that result, Al-Ittihad became the only side yet to taste defeat this season after the first 7 rounds.

"The Tigers" have played 7 matches, winning 5 and drawing two without a single loss. That record puts them second in the table on 17 points, a point behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Now Al-Ittihad dream of keeping that unbeaten run alive to be crowned in the golden league, an exceptional and unusual achievement in Saudi football.

The term "golden league" applies to a title won without a single defeat. Only Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab have managed the feat in the professional era, though "the Boss" stands alone in having done it twice.

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