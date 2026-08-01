National federations have escalated their campaign against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, even after he abandoned plans to open FIFA competitions, the World Cup chief among them, to private sector investors.

According to France's "RMC" network, the German Football Association (DFB) and the English Football Association (FA) both took aim at Infantino. The DFB reckoned the FIFA president "acted in an irresponsible manner", while the FA demanded a "thorough and rigorous review" of FIFA's governance.

Read also

Stillborn: Infantino withdraws his controversial project after a storm of criticism

Official: Barcelona announce a dazzling attacking signing

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf slammed the way the project was handled, demanding a "full investigation" into how it came together and a "radical cultural change" inside world football's governing body.

Neuendorf told Agence France-Presse: "Gianni Infantino acted unilaterally, without transparency, and ultimately in an irresponsible manner towards the interests of football."

He added: "Together with UEFA and the other confederations, we must ensure that a radically different culture prevails within FIFA. A culture in which decisions are discussed and taken anew by the members within the leadership bodies."

The English Football Association, for its part, insisted "the time has come for a thorough and rigorous review of FIFA's leadership and governance, to ensure that world football is run in a transparent manner".

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo had branded the project "worrying", with France chasing the right to host the World Cup in 2038 or 2042.

Posting on the platform "X", the English Football Association also threw its full weight behind UEFA's stance against the FIFA president's project.