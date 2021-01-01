‘The future of Arsenal’ – Twitter gushes over Saka and Smith-Rowe
Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe combined to give Arsenal the lead against West Bromwich Albion and that has football fans talking on social media.
The youngsters combined well as the Gunners took the lead against Sam Allardyce’s team at the Emirates Stadium a minute before the half-hour mark.
Smith-Rowe put the ball past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after the English star of Nigerian descent caused havoc down the flank before clipping an accurate cross in the middle.
Six minutes later, Nicolas Pepe doubled the advantage for Mikel Arteta’s men to give the hosts a two-goal lead at half-time.
Nonetheless, it was Smith-Rowe and Saka who got football fans across the world talking.
Two very good goals.— arseblog (@arseblog) May 9, 2021
Saka’s display at left-back showing precisely why he should have been at left-back for all the games we used Granit Xhaka there.
Arteta has made plenty of mistakes, but that was right up there with the worst (signing Willian).
Ian Wright: "Between them (Saka and Smith Rowe), they've literally saved the club's blushes for the whole of the season."— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 9, 2021
Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka combining for a goal? The future of Arsenal.— LacaZte. (@LacaZte) May 9, 2021
Smith Rowe! Saka assist. Academy boys running things as usual.— Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) May 9, 2021
Saka and Smith Rowe bailing Arsenal out once again? Sky is blue.— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 9, 2021
Patient build-up, Willian plays in Saka, his cross picks out Smith Rowe who volleys home superbly with his left foot. A first Premier League goal for the Arsenal youngster.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 9, 2021
Saka and Smith Rowe being Arsenal's best players. pic.twitter.com/RkTnwpebZG— Simon Collings (@sr_collings) May 9, 2021
So happy for them. That was ESR’s first goal. How fitting is it that it’s Saka who got the assist? These two are the future of this club. We must protect them and build the team around them. pic.twitter.com/At3YHUnzXM— 🇬🇭 (@_ParteySZN) May 9, 2021
Bukayo Saka’s first half by numbers vs. West Brom:— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 9, 2021
100% tackles won
100% take-ons completed
78% pass accuracy
3 ball recoveries
2 interceptions
2 chances created
1 big chance created
1 shot (1 on target)
1 assist
Energetic display at left-back.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zompgeT2G0
This Saka left back thing... got potential 😢— Clive (@clivepafc) May 9, 2021
Saka excels wherever he plays on the pitch. He’s also wants to make runs, wants to take on players, always asking for the ball, got an eye for a good through ball and scores too. Such a delight to watch this young baller. 👏🏼🔥 #ARSWBA— E (@iamOkon) May 9, 2021
Saka and Smith Rowe somehow managing to bring me joy amidst the most miserable of seasons. Two players who can hold their heads high. #afc— Rhys (@RhysEvans_12) May 9, 2021
Saka with a fine cross for Smith Rowe to side-foot home sublimely.— Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) May 9, 2021
Saka and Smith Rowe combo. Surely Arsenal gotta build a team round them two #ARSWBA— . (@media_beyond) May 9, 2021
Lovely goals from Smith Rowe and Pepe.— Onyebuchi (@onyebuchind) May 9, 2021
Good link up between Willian and Saka. #ARSWBA
Smith Rowe 🤝🏽 Saka— thoz🌹 (@Thozama_Gawe) May 9, 2021
you love to see it😍😍 #ARSWBA
Great goal from the future of Arsenal. Saka to ESR. Everything should be about these kids. #ARSWBA— Arsenal Noise (@NoiseArsenal) May 9, 2021
Smith Rowe Saka combination. The future of Arsenal 🤝 #ARSWBA #afc— George 🏴 (@BlackburnG15) May 9, 2021
Emile Smith Rowe X Bukayo Saka— Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) May 9, 2021
Arsenal's present and future in one photo 📸#ARSWBA pic.twitter.com/tc89fyKT0B
Great finish by ESR. Saka with a beautiful assist from LB... who would have thought? 👀— Aubameyang FC (@aviv_lavi) May 9, 2021